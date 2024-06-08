InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.43. 34,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 77,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

InterCure Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Get InterCure alerts:

Institutional Trading of InterCure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterCure stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 325,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.71% of InterCure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.