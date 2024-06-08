Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Hibbett, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $87.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

