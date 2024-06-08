Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Down 0.7%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 112,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,017,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Rallybio Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile



Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Articles

