Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.37. 2,170,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,775,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 915,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,041,190. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,078.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.