NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,184.00 and last traded at $1,211.66. 32,979,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 49,850,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,224.40.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,787 shares of company stock worth $110,690,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.20.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $940.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.27.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

