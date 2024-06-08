Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $8.41. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprinklr shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,218,498 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

