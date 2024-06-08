IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $4.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. 659,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,128,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.