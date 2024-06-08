Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.78, but opened at $43.99. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smartsheet shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 1,140,436 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,189 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,388,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 908.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.