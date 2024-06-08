Contrasting Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -41.65% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stellantis 1 5 7 0 2.46

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lotus Technology and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.49%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $30.28, indicating a potential upside of 38.59%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.33 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -9.31 Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.33 $20.13 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lotus Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

