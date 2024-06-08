Piper Sandler Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $143.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

