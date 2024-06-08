LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

