Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $8,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.