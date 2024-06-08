JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $135.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

DLTR stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

