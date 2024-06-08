Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

