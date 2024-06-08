Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBI. Citigroup increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 768,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 209,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

