Oppenheimer Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

