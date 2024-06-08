PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

PVH Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $119.89 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PVH by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

