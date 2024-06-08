Head to Head Contrast: Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Treasure Global and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.60 -$11.73 million ($4.49) -0.84 Envestnet $1.25 billion 2.84 -$238.72 million ($3.56) -18.05

Treasure Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treasure Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -22.04% -573.71% -155.44% Envestnet -15.33% 14.75% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Treasure Global and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63

Envestnet has a consensus target price of $64.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Risk and Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats Treasure Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Workplace Solutions which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; Envestnet | PMC that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services; and Envestnet | Billing Solutions which provides revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, analytics, and digital experiences platform that provides clients and their account holders with data connectivity via open APIs, data enrichment, AI-based analytics, and digital experiences. It serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, financial technology innovators, financial advisory firms, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

