Comparing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) & Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $270.26 million 5.00 $14.08 million $0.11 173.29 Inventiva $18.91 million 9.82 -$119.51 million N/A N/A

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Inventiva.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inventiva 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.64%. Inventiva has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.23%. Given Inventiva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 2.78% -7.26% -6.09% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inventiva beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

