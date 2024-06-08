Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 360.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $410.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

