The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $14.71 Average PT from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $317,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares worth $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 91.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 105,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.59%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.