Analysts Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Price Target at $474.50

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $474.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $434.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

