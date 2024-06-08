Brokerages Set Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Price Target at $25.50

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

