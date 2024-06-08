Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,992,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 697,223 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,623 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.