Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $41.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

