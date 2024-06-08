Titan Machinery Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.6 %

TITN stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $397.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

