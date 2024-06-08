Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $305.02 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.