Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.72 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.
Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $305.02 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.99.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
