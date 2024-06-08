Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.40 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $329.00 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.78. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.