Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

