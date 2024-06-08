Brokers Issue Forecasts for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDI. Wedbush boosted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DDI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

