Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

NYSE EMR opened at $108.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

