TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $389,330 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

