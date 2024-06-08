trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRVG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 29.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 663,200 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.47 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.