trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago
trivago Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.47 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
