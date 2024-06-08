The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.36.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

