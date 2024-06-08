Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Boosted by Analyst

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE PRA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $695.52 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 168,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 110,562 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

