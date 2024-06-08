Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $50.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $54.08. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2026 earnings at $39.64 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,800.70 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,304.44 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,929.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,835.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.