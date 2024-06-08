Edwards Lifesciences Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 102,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 207.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.