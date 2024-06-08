Champion Iron Limited Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.73. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$4.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

