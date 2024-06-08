Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.17 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

