Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Buys 75 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie acquired 75 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,672 ($21.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,254 ($1,606.66).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($35.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,303.52).

GRG opened at GBX 2,850 ($36.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,711.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,006 ($38.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.43) to GBX 3,340 ($42.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.73) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.20) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

