Amprius Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMPX)

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.74. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,794 shares of company stock valued at $47,606 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

