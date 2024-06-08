Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 211,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 605,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Specifically, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,050.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $86,430.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,050.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,406 shares of company stock worth $2,934,339. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Evolus Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $731.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

