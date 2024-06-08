Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $125.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camtek traded as high as $109.90 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 93809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

