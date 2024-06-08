iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWWGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the average volume of 2,620 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

