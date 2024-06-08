ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.75. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 3,747,548 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $764.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 122.01% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

