iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 205,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 126,763 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

