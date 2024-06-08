Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Ultra Silver Call Options (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 16,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 252% compared to the average daily volume of 4,556 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $701,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 13.3 %

AGQ opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

