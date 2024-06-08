El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.36 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $322.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.45.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

