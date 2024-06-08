Contrasting Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A -348.73% -97.63% KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Risk and Volatility

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 2.76 -$3.93 million N/A N/A KORE Group $276.61 million 0.21 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.37

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metro One Telecommunications and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 321.02%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORE Group beats Metro One Telecommunications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

