Head-To-Head Survey: SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego and SunCar Technology Group are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allego and SunCar Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 0 1 0 3.00 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Allego currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 942.09%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Allego has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allego and SunCar Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $157.41 million N/A -$118.94 million N/A N/A SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 1.93 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

SunCar Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allego beats SunCar Technology Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

